Michael Edward McIntyre
Yale - 72, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at home following a brief illness.
He was born Tuesday, March 18, 1947, in Emmett the son of the late Ray and Mable (Burns) McIntyre.
His marriage to Janice Marie Mills was Saturday, September 20, 1969, in Capac.
"Mike" served his country with the United States Army as a Specialist 5th Class from66 to 1968.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Yale, Good Vibration Car Club of Yale and former member of the Yale City Council. He was employed at the former Worton IGA, Yale, for 30 years as a meat cutter and for Sam's Club, Port Huron as a salesman for 25 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jan of 49 years are a son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Renee of Yale, two daughters and sons-in-law, Krissy and Carl Hoenicke of Yale and Kathy and Dave Willing of Yale; seven grandchildren, Zac and Ryan McIntyre, Jerry, Hunter, and Drew Willing and Marissa and Maddie Hoenicke; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Ruth of Clyde Twp. and Larry and Pam of Yale and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler McIntyre and siblings, Cecile Liebler and Pat McIntyre.
The family honors the memory of Mike and invite you to visit and share memories Tuesday, July 90, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Katja Gruening, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Yale, will officiate. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 8, 2019