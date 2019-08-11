Resources
St. Clair - Michael Francis Szurpicki, age 48, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Macedonia after a four year battle with multiple myeloma. His wife of 13 years, Mirjana Miseva was by his side. They were married in Kavadarci, Macedonia in 2006 and in Michigan. He is survived by his parents, John and Ann (Ozar) Szurpicki, four sisters; Tamara (Dan) Smith, Katherine (Jeffery) Hill, Deborah (Chris) Anderson, Ann (Mike) Myziuk, a brother John (Holly) Szurpicki, along with sixteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Christina Shell.

Michael attended Berkley High School and held several skilled jobs before realizing his dream of becoming a long distance truck operator. He and his wife lived in their home in Chesterfield Township for several years. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bridge, woodworking, his two dogs, fixing almost anything, and connecting with friends on Facebook.

His remains have been cremated according to his wishes and a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

His love of animals suggests that memorial tributes should be directed to the Michigan Humane Society which he and his wife supported.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
