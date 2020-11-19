Michael J. "Mike" Graham
Kimball Township - Mr. Michael "Mike" J. Graham, age 68 of Kimball, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home after a year battle with cancer.
He was born on May 1, 1952, in Port Huron to Elwin "Mike" and the late Martha McIntyre Graham.
Mike married Frances E. Dunn 46 years ago on November 9, 1974. He worked for Blue water Plastic and was a member of the Blue Water Eagles 3702 for over 25 years. Mike was a trustee of the Aerie for 18 years and also a member of the Moose Lodge #158. He loved his 1979 Harley and his 1964 Ford Galaxy.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Frances "Fran" Graham, his 3 sons, John M., Mark W., and James N. Graham all of Kimball, father, Elwin "Mike" Graham, 3 grandchildren, Travis, William and Olivia Graham, sister and brother-in-law, Janet (David) Abou-Ganim, Brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Janet) Maxwell, brother and sister-in-law, Terry (Beverly) Dunn, along with 5 nephews and 3 nieces.
Cremation has taken place, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. A celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
