Michael J. "Mike" Graham
1952 - 2020
Michael J. "Mike" Graham

Kimball Township - Mr. Michael "Mike" J. Graham, age 68 of Kimball, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home after a year battle with cancer.

He was born on May 1, 1952, in Port Huron to Elwin "Mike" and the late Martha McIntyre Graham.

Mike married Frances E. Dunn 46 years ago on November 9, 1974. He worked for Blue water Plastic and was a member of the Blue Water Eagles 3702 for over 25 years. Mike was a trustee of the Aerie for 18 years and also a member of the Moose Lodge #158. He loved his 1979 Harley and his 1964 Ford Galaxy.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Frances "Fran" Graham, his 3 sons, John M., Mark W., and James N. Graham all of Kimball, father, Elwin "Mike" Graham, 3 grandchildren, Travis, William and Olivia Graham, sister and brother-in-law, Janet (David) Abou-Ganim, Brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Janet) Maxwell, brother and sister-in-law, Terry (Beverly) Dunn, along with 5 nephews and 3 nieces.

Cremation has taken place, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. A celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
