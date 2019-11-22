Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael J. Helmrich


1949 - 2019
Michael J. Helmrich Obituary
Michael J. Helmrich

Port Huron - Michael James Helmrich, 70, of Port Huron, died Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He was born February 6, 1949 in Detroit to the late William and Ruth Helmrich. He married Twilla Denman on January 3, 2003 in Port Huron.

Michael spent many years working for Dyck Security, Lafayette Main TV, and Great Lakes Security as well as drove a cab on and off. He was a certified boat mechanic for Port Huron Marine Service and Modern Boat and Motors. He had the pleasure of teaching boat mechanics for a year at the tech center. Michael was a former EMS Attendant and member of the South Park Lions Club. He was a frequent customer at Ted's Coney Island and Nick's Four Roses on 24th Street. He enjoyed genealogy and working with his hands and even built his own computer from scratch.

He is survived by his wife, Twilla; daughter, Dawn Helmrich-Gougeon (Douglas Gougeon); step-children, William, Ashley, and Amanda Denman; grandson, Anthony Helmrich; step-grandson, Jesse Jackson; sister, Sharon Belisle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Helmrich; half-brother, Richard; and half-sister, Patricia Birchall.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral home with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Charles Ritter will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
