Michael J. Zakrzewski
Fort Gratiot Township - On June 22nd, Michael, 70, of Fort Gratiot, joined the love of his life, Lyn, to be together in Heaven. Mike was born and raised in Jackson, Michigan, to Edward Zakrzewski and Tillie Hackett. In 1973, he married his soul mate, Lyn (Welch) Zakrzewski, and moved to Port Huron, Michigan. Mike (aka "Zak") worked for Consumer's Energy (Marysville and Warren locations) for over 30 years before enjoying retirement life.
To say Mike had a love for the outdoors and water is an understatement, as he was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his favorite fishing spots was off the 2nd green buoy in Lake Huron. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife out West, Nashville, the New England states, Miami and the Florida Keys. Mike always put his family first, especially in raising his children, Jackie and Dave. Whether it was building an ice rink in the backyard or teaching them how to bait a hook or fish, they always felt loved and supported. He thoroughly enjoyed spending quality time with his grandson John, attending his numerous events such as soccer, track, cross country, band concerts, and 4H Fairs. Mike was also quick to help out friends and neighbors, with a special talent tinkering with tractors and motors.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lyn, in April of 2019, his parents, and sister Rita Konopka. Mike is survived by his 2 children, Jackie and Dave Zakrzewski, and grandson, John. He is also survived by his siblings, David (Sharon) Zakrzewski, Bernadette Houchin, Lou (Jack) Adams, and Monica (Parvin) Lee, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial Services will be held 3:00 P.M. on Friday, July 3rd at Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Visiting hours will be from 1:00 P.M. until service at 3:00 P.M.
A mass will be held in Jackson, Michigan, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html).
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Memorial Services will be held 3:00 P.M. on Friday, July 3rd at Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Visiting hours will be from 1:00 P.M. until service at 3:00 P.M.
A mass will be held in Jackson, Michigan, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html).
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.