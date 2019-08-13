|
Michael John Graham
Kimball Township - Michael John Graham, 29, of Kimball Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of cardiac arrest.
He was born December 19, 1989 in Port Huron to Matthew and Laura Graham.
Michael worked at Fun-O-Rama for 13 years and provided in home care for special needs children and adults. He was a 2007 graduate of Port Huron High School where he played varsity football. He enjoyed playing video games.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Laura Graham; two siblings, Melissa Graham and Andrew Graham; grandmothers, Edna Graham and Ann Pickard; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Zander, Bella, Kenneth and Katherine.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Northgate Bible Church. Pastor Ronald Graham will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 13, 2019