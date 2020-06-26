Michael K. Gurnsey
Port Huron Township - Mr. Michael K. Gurnsey, age 74 of Port Huron Township, passed away on June 24, 2020, in his home.
He was born on September 20, 1945, in Port Huron to the late Garth and Mayme Gurnsey.
Michael married Barbara J. Corwin on June 6, 1970, in Port Huron, having just celebrated 50 years.
He served honorably in the United States Army. Michael was a retired 40-year General Motor's employee, member of the American Legion Post #8, the Moose Lodge #158, and the Eagles.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, children, Kathleen Markel, Rebecca (Chad) McMillan and Thomas (Amy) Gurnsey, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, special cousins, Bob and Bobbie Gurnsey, brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Rhonda) Gurnsey and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Marvin Markel, 2 brothers, Ron and Gerald, sister, Dian DeWalt.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and Wednesday 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his godsons and grandsons.
The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honor's along with the United States Army.
Memorial tributes may be made to the American Legion Post #8 or to McLaren Hospice.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.