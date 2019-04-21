|
|
Michael L. Kollmorgan
Marine City - Michael L. Kollmorgan, age 66, of Marine City, formerly of Fair Haven, passed away April 19, 2019. He was born October 28, 1952 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Vivian Kollmorgan. Michael served with the U.S. Navy for 6 years as an air mechanic during the Vietnam War. On June 9, 1972 he married Denise Szparaga. Michael loved golfing, bowling, and traveling and enjoyed multiple trips to Europe.
He is survived by his wife Denise Kollmorgan; children, Jennifer (Steve) Polio; siblings, Kathleen (Ron) Cyrulewski, and Cindy Kollmorgan.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Kollmorgan; son, Michael Kollmorgan; brothers, Robert and Teddy Kollmorgen and Scott Kollmorgan; and sister, Debbie Zanger.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Monday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Ira Twp. Memorials are suggested to the . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019