Michael N. Zelenock


1947 - 2020
Michael N. Zelenock Obituary
Michael N. Zelenock

Algonac - Michael N. Zelenock, age 73, of Algonac, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born May 22, 1947 in Detroit to Frederick and Marjory Zelenock. Mike grew up on a farm in Algonac, Michigan and was the oldest of 14 siblings. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dog Rowdy. Residents of his community looked forward to a daily visit from Mike and Rowdy, and always had treats stashed in their pockets for him. Mike is survived by his sons John and Scott, 5 grandchildren, his siblings; Rick, Barb, Peggy, Greg, Pat, Dave, John, Chris, Frank, Beth, Terry and his former wife Sharon. Proceeded in death by his parents Frederick and Marjorie, former wife Florence, siblings Fred and Jan and his loving companion Rowdy. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
