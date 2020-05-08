Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Michael W. Parr Obituary
Michael W. Parr

Port Huron - Michael W. Parr, age 67, of Port Huron, passed away on April 29, 2020.

He was born on August 17, 1952, in Port Huron to the late Gordon And Lois Parr.

Michael enjoyed watching baseball games, he was very kindhearted and a lifelong resident of Port Huron. Michael worked for a variety of companies in his town and was also a member of the Charles A Hammond American Legion post 8, Port Huron. Michael loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his uncle, Romaine Tarzwell, aunt, Pat Putze, nephew, James Gonder, brother in law, William "fussy" Burtch, and various nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his sister Cindy Burtch.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial Tributes may be made to The American Legion.

To view the obituary and share memories please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020
