Michelle L. GlennPort Huron - Michelle Glenn passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 52 after a courageous and extraordinary battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 11 wonderful years, Brent Morton, and her daughter, Kaitlyn Schian (Jon Richmond).Michelle's greatest joy in life was giving back to her family, friends, and community. She had a long career as a community college educator and began teaching at St. Clair County Community College. Even as she transitioned into administration, she continued to bring her classroom enthusiasm, patience, and expertise to every area of her life. As the interim Vice President of Academic Affairs at Mott Community College, she at times wore many hats as she worked to help make higher education both useful and successful for as many students as possible. She believed in the power of education to change lives and carried that passion with her to the end of her life.Michelle was also an incredible listener, supporter, and mentor to many including her daughter, family members, and friends. She always made time for the people in her life who needed her and showed her support by giving advice; attending concerts, games, recitals, and ceremonies; and always feeding everyone. Holidays were always highlights of her year when she would host gatherings for family, friends, and anyone who might need a place to be. She always found room for one more chair at the table.Michelle is survived by her father, Stewart Glenn; her brother Michael (Kate) Glenn; nieces and nephew Maggie, Mary Claire, and Ian Glenn; aunt Judy Green; uncle Donald McIntyre; father and mother-in-law, Howard and Nancy Morton; cousins, Jennifer Green, Sara (Brandon), Lily, and Alice Johns, Rebecca (Troy), Finn, and Cole Peck, and Ryan (Jenn) McIntyre; ex-husband Mark Schian; and many close friends.Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Blue Water Hospice House for their help in making Michelle's last days more comfortable. Their efforts will always be appreciated and remembered.A face mask required and ten-person limited visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A live-streamed and local FM broadcasted (94.5) memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Those not able to attend, will be able to watch Michelle's memorial service on our website under the obituary for her or will be able to listen on a local radio station (94.5) within 1000 feet of our facility. Smith Family Funeral Home is honored to provide multiple ways of celebrating Michelle Glenn's life during these trying times.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Foundation for Mott Community College or the St. Clair County Library.