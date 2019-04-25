Mickie Hulscher



Port Huron -



Mickie Hulscher, 79, of Port Huron, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after a long illness.



She was born in Lansing, Michigan on August 18, 1939 to the late Ingmar and Dorothy (Sump) Hansen.



Mickie grew up in the southwest part of Lansing, attending Maple Grove Elementary and graduating from Sexton High School in 1957. She graduated from Lansing Business University in 1959. Mickie moved to Pontiac, Michigan, after her first marriage in 1959 and was a homemaker for much of her early adult life, raising two sons while also volunteering in her community. She was very active in church activities and organizations that worked to alleviate poverty and hunger. She was also involved in her boys' education, serving on the PTA for many years at their school and eventually being elected to the Pontiac School Board, where she served as board president. She also worked as a secretary on and off during these years. She continued her education in the 1980s, attending Wayne State University and studying cultural anthropology.



She married Edward Hulscher in 1989 and they were married for 27 years, until his death in 2016. They worked together as manufacturers' representatives for several years, selling healthcare items and other products to large chains such as Kmart. Inspired by their close friends, Bill and Heather Bokram, Mickie and Ed bought The Joy House in Marshall, Michigan and began a new career as hosts of a bed and breakfast, which was a dream come true for both of them.



In addition to Lansing, Pontiac, and Marshall, Mickie lived in Highland Township, East China Township, Marine City, and Brighton, before finally moving to Port Huron.



She is survived by her sons, Tom (Doreen) Kephart, and Matthew (Ronda) Kephart; her stepchildren, Karin (Don) Allen, Bruce (Sue) Hulscher, and Art Hulscher; ten grandchildren, Erin Kephart, Andy (Tori Peterson) Kephart, Kyle Musolf, Max Allen, Sophie Allen, Kyle Hulscher, Nick Hulscher, Hannah Hulscher,



Sarah Hulscher, and Maggie Hulscher; her brother, Doug (Suzanne) Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Her first husband, Jim (Beth Shafer) Kephart, also survives.



She is also survived by more friends and extended family members than can possibly be named here, throughout the United States and in Ed's native country, the Netherlands, but especially her dear friend, Heather Bokram, and the women of Les Femmes Jacque du Nord.



Mickie's family is grateful to the staff of McLaren Hospice, and also Marwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Port Huron, for their care and support during her final months.



Mickie will be remembered at a memorial visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, 1720 Elk Street, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to or to any charity.