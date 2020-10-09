1/1
Mikayla Lynn Charise Placzkowski
{ "" }
Mikayla Lynn Charise Placzkowski

Mikayla Lynn Charise Placzkowski (16) was born July 27, 2004 to Angel and Amy in Orange Park, Florida. She was called to heaven October 5, 2020 after complications due to asthma. KayKay was vibrant, funny, spirited, passionate and kindhearted. She enjoyed cooking and music but her one true love was art and she could always be found with a sketchbook doodling.

KayKay leaves behind her loving mother and father, Amy (Foster) Caryl and Angel Placzkowski Sr. StepDaddy Mark 'Sparkler' Caryl and stepmother Amanda Holmes. Brothers, Angel and Xavier Placzkowski and Mark Braun-Caryl. as well as members of the Foster, Wisswell, Morgan, Placzkowski and Jones families




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
