Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
1931 - 2019
St. Clair - Mike Pastiva, age 88, of St. Clair, passed away on September 13 peacefully surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Flint, Michigan. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as an electrical engineer until 1955. In January 1957 Mike married Janet Shurtleff, together they had 3 children. Mike was a life long blood donor, giving over 40 gallons. After retirement from General Motors, Mike moved to St. Clair. He served as an usher at St. Mary's Church for 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with the department of Veterans Affairs, the American Red Cross. Mike lived life to the fullest, golfing, bowling, white water rafting, skiing. He visited every state in the United States at least once as well as two trips to Europe. He will be forever missed, and remembered with love.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; children, Carolyn (David) Mogan, Joyce Pastiva, Gary (Pamela) Trinkline- Pastiva; grandchildren, Kristen Schopieray, Eric Mogan, Jenny Hall, David Hall, Jack Pastiva; great grandchildren, Jake and Evan Schopieray; sister Margaret Martin.

Cremation arrangements have been made with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. prior to Mass. Following Mass, committal prayers and Military Honors will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair prior to interment. Memorials may be made out to American Red Cross. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
