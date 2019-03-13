|
|
Mildred E. Williams
Port Huron - Mildred E. Williams, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Reginald and Clara (Fretag) Humrich.
Mildred graduated from Mt. Clemens High School. She married Richard C. Williams on June 21, 1958, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Roseville, Michigan. Mildred and Richard were married together with her sister, Cornie and the late, Lee Rood.
She was a hockey mom, loved to travel to all the games as a family. Mildred and Richard would go to every class reunion, they enjoyed catching up with all their friends from High School. She loved to spend time at the beach and enjoyed cooking German food.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard C. Williams; her daughter, Claire (Jerry) Tsatsos; her son, Craig Williams; two grandchildren, Rachel Tsatsos and Alex Tsatsos; her sister, Corine Rood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol (Don) Ritchie and brother-in-law, Lee Rood.
The family honors the memory of Mildred and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Humane Society. For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019