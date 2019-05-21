|
Mildred G. Wade
St. Clair - Mildred Grace Wade, age 90, of St. Clair, passed away May 17, 2019. She was born September 4, 1928 in Bad Axe, MI to the late Lester and Emma Gingrich. On June 3, 1950 she married Roy Wade who preceded her in death on January 1, 2012. Mildred was a very active member with the First United Methodist Church in St. Clair. She loved bowling, watching and feeding the birds and being with nature. She was also an avid U of M football fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. For years Mildred enjoyed going out to Patterson Orchards and picking apples with Kay Haligowski. Most of all Mildred loved her family and spending time with them. She is survived by her children, Paul (Nancy) Wade, Mark (Elaine) Wade; sisters, Linda (Ross) Herndon and Mary (Bill) Beale; brother, Mel (Jean) Gingrich; grandchildren, Ben, Heather, Paul and John; great grandchildren, Trent, Dustin, Darren, Chloe, Gavin and Lillian; sister in law, Fran along with several nieces and nephews. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Roy, brother in law and sister in law Harold and Marva Wade. A funeral service will be Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in St. Clair. Visiting hours are Wednesday May 22 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair and Thursday at church from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, St. Clair or the Ecumenical Food Pantry. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019