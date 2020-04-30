|
|
Millie Pauline Spore
Ruby - Millie Pauline Spore, age 79, of Ruby, died in the comfort of her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born July 31,1940 in Paragould, Arkansas. Millie grew up in Stoddard County, Missouri, with three brothers and seven sisters. Millie graduated from the Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in October 1962. Millie married David Spore on June 8, 1962 in Port Huron, where she worked as a registered nurse at Port Huron Hospital and was the co-owner, with her husband, of Dave's Quality Footwear. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2011. She was a member of the Ruby Lioness Club, the Clyde Township Fire Auxiliary, and Port Huron Chapter #170 Order of the Eastern Star.
Millie is survived by 2 children: Edgar (& his wife, Amy) and Rebecca (& her husband, David Forstner), nine grandchildren: Nathan, Troy, Courtney, Megan, Alexis, William, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Mikala, and three great grandchildren: Lillie, Olivia, and Londyn. In addition, she is survived by two sisters: Ruth Matney and Vicki Stevenson, sister in law: Marcia Jerome and three brothers in law: Joe Ishmael, Herbert Mercer, and Jay Mercer, along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020