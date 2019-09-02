|
|
Morris O. Fletcher
East China Twp. - Morris O. Fletcher, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired
Morris O. Fletcher, age 75, of East China, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. He was born February 25, 1944 in Knox, Starke County, Indiana to the late Bruce and Sally (Cowen) Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife Debra (Wolf) Fletcher, East China; his son Ryan and Jessica (Lindbloom) Fletcher of Granger, IN; brothers, Robert Fletcher of Anderson, IN and John Fletcher of Knox, IN and his three beloved grandchildren, Emerson and Owen Fletcher and Dean Adams.
Colonel Fletcher had a long, honorable and distinguished 31 year career in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring April 30, 1997. He served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, earning two purple hearts for wounds sustained during combat and also served during the Persian Gulf War. Decorations awarded include the Legion of Merit with Gold Star, Bronze Star with Combat V and Gold Star.
Funeral services will be held Thursday September 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Pastor Steve Hoerr will officiate. Committal service with military honors will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Wednesday September 4th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to service.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 2, 2019