MSG Leroy A. Fleisher, U.S. Army, Retired
Port Huron - MSG Leroy A. Fleisher, U.S. Army, Retired, 87, of Port Huron went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 5, 2020.
He was born September 13, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Raymond and Gretta Fleisher.
Leroy retired as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Army after 24 years of active service. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Leroy was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.