|
|
Muriel A. Fitzgerald
Milwaukee, WI - Muriel A. Fitzgerald, Passed away 8/16/19 in Milwaukee WI at the age of 91 years. Muriel lived in Port Huron MI from 1957 until 1970. Husband of John R. Fitzgerald (deceased). Sister of beloved brothers, David and Donald Smith and George Ellis. Sister by marriage to Pat & Ken Kuntz, Ann Fitzgerald, Maureen & Ed Tucker, Margie Smith, Joan Smith and Lenore Ellis. Beloved mother of John (Leslie), Teresa (Jim) Halberg, Mary (Peter) Schultz, Tim (Fran Koehler), Martha (Joe Rose), Kate, Shelagh, Matthew (Jennifer), Carrie and Anne (Ted Ford). Beloved grand-mother of 19 and great-grand mother of 15. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Simple cremation performed. Memorial Mass and burial will be scheduled in Oswego NY in October 2019 on a date TBD. Memorial donations may be made to Blue Water Habitat for Humanity (Port Huron) https://donations.bwhabitat.org/Main/Login
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 25, 2019