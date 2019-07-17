Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Parish Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Parish Church
Myra W. Hayward


1956 - 2019
Myra W. Hayward Obituary
Myra W. Hayward

Fort Gratiot - Myra Wallace Hayward, 63, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, July 15, 2019.

She was born February 10, 1956 in Marlette, MI to proud parents Irvin and Kathleen Hayward.

Myra graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1975 followed by Respiratory Therapy training at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, MI. She then went on to a 30 year career in this field at hospitals in Schenectady, New York and finally at Mercy Hospital (Lake Huron Medical Center) in Port Huron. Myra was dedicated to her patients while also enjoying traveling, pets, reading, cooking, and music.

She is survived by her companion, Kerry Sears; two sisters, Michele H. Hayward (Michael A. Cinquino) and Heather A. Bringard (Richard Bringard, deceased); brother, Staate W. Hayward; two nieces, Amanda (Alex) Maskoyvak and Melinda (John) Gardiner; nephew, Michael Bringard; great niece, Amelia Kathleen and great nephew, Walter Richard Gardiner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Kathleen Hayward.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Parish Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019
