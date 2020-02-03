|
|
Myrtle J. Gonnering
Port Huron - Myrtle J. Gonnering, age 97 of Port Huron passed away on February 3, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born on August 23, 1922 in Grygla, Minnesota to the late Olaf and Flossie Newton.
She married Iver Gonnering on November 23, 1941.
Myrtle worked at Sperry's and was the secretary at the Faith Lutheran Church. Myrtle found her happiness in family, friends, church and her home.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Iver; brothers, Norman (Lilian) Newton and Ralph (Christine) Newton; and her sister, Dorie (Alan) Smalley.
Myrtle is survived by her son and daughter, Richard (Christine) Gonnering and Karen (Ronald) Miller. She is loved by her grandchildren, Kimberly Gonnering, Kelly Vogel, Mandy Welsh and Jessica Miller; as well as her six great grandchildren.
The family honors the memory of Myrtle and invites you to visit and share memorials on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m at Faith Lutheran Church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Mark Huff will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Council on Aging or Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020