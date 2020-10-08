Myrtle Pate
West Branch - Myrtle "Sally" Olean Pate, age 92, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Horizon Senior Living in West Branch, MI. She was born on September 20, 1928 in Albany, KY to Elvin and Effie (Keen) Cash. Sally lived in West Branch for the past 5 years, formerly of the Algonac and Warren, MI areas. She was a beautiful seamstress and remarkable gardener. Sally is survived by her daughters, Shirley Hebold and Jacklean (Robert) Jones; granddaughter, Kimberly Kelly; grandsons, Chad Cieplik, Jack(Teri) Jones, Jeffrey Jones and Jeremy Jones; great granddaughters, Jandi (James) Rohbock, Jenelle Jones, Jasmyn Jones, and Janae Jones; great grandsons, Lance (Camille) Malburg, Kevin (Catherine) Malburg, Aaron (Alexandria) Malburg, Jordan Jones, Jason Jones and Jeffrey Jones; five great great grandchildren; and brother, Raymond (Kathy) Hooper. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Pate and siblings, Eugene Cash and Atha Fava. Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch will begin on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Alan Kozlow will officiate. Burial will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Albany, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com