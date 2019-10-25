|
|
Nancy A. Evans
Abilene, Kansas - Nancy A. Evans, 50, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Abilene, Kansas after a short illness.
She was born November 13, 1968, in Port Huron, the daughter of Carl E. and the late Diane J. Evans.
Growing up in the Port Huron area, Nancy attended local schools, graduated from Trinity Baptist Academy and Maranatha Baptist University, and earned her master's degree from Pensacola Christian College in Florida. Immediately after graduating, she was hired by the Abilene Baptist Academy, where she taught for 28 years, and worked for McDonalds for many years. Nancy enjoyed reading, horses, and her students.
Nancy is survived by her father, Carl, of Kimball; sister, Beth (Matt) McPhillips of Kimball; brother, David (Tammy) Evans of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held in Abilene, Kansas on October 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township, with Pastor Matt McPhillips officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Way Cancer Services. Local arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019