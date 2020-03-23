Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Nancy Ann Harmer


1934 - 2020
Nancy Ann Harmer Obituary
Nancy Ann Harmer

Fort Gratiot Township - The Harmer family is saddened to announce the death of their beloved mother Nancy Ann Harmer of Port Huron, Michigan, on March 21, 2020 at the age of 86.

Nancy was born on March 7, 1934, the daughter of John and Frances Taylor of Grand Rapids. After graduating from Port Huron High School in 1951, she earned a degree from Central Michigan University in Education in 1955.

She is survived by her three sons Jeffry and wife, Cindy Harmer of Port Huron; Timothy and wife Gavra Lynn of Peoria, Illinois; and William and wife Jill Harmer of Ridgefield, Connecticut, as well eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by the love of her life and husband of thirty-seven years, Ronald James Harmer, and her two brothers, William Taylor and Howard Taylor.

Nancy taught elementary school before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She and her husband had a passion for bridge and founded the Old Farm Bridge Club, where they enjoyed hosting dinner parties. For many years along with close friend Judy Kellerman, she participated in the Annual Festival of Trees where she could apply her artistic skills to support Port Huron Hospital charities. Nancy was a dedicated sports fan. She played tennis and enjoyed swimming but also loved to watch sports during her spare time, especially the Detroit Tigers.

Nancy's family will forever remember her for her sharp sense of humor, her beauty, her loyalty and love, and her enormous strength of will.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. After a private burial, a memorial gathering will be planned in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Hospice.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com

www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
