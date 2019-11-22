|
Nancy B. Musselman
Port Huron - Nancy B. Musselman, age 78, of Port Huron, went to heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born on January 24, 1941 in Port Huron, Michigan. Graduating from Port Huron High School in 1958.
Nancy retired from AG Card Company after 10 years, worked at Kresge's for many years and Ruff's ice cream shop all through high school. She loved spending time with her family, grandkids and great grandkids. Nancy also enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, the cabin up north and her high school luncheons.
She is survived by her husband Gary of 57 years; daughters, Lynne Ainsworth, Janice Musselman (Scott Hayes); son, Gary B. Musselman (Wanda Vanbuskirk); grandkids, Billy Ainsworth (Ashley), Janelle Ainsworth and Allie Rae Hayes; great grandkids, Kinley and Carter Ainsworth (twins - 8 months old); special nieces and nephews she raised, Rae Dallas, Rod Kelch and Rhonda Trevino all of California. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Hope Sexton (Vern).
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; Harold Dewey and Anna Mae Sheffer (Harold), sister; Vonda Eagle and brother, Floyd Dewey.
A special thank you for the excellent care of the nurses and staff at Blue Water Hospice Home.
Cremation has taken place, arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019