Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Nancy E. O'Neal


1946 - 2020
Nancy E. O'Neal Obituary
Nancy E. O'Neal

Kimball Township - Nancy Ellen O'Neal, 73, of Kimball Township, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in Regency on the Lake.

She was born July 13, 1946. Her husband, Danny E. O'Neal, preceded her in death in 1992.

Nancy worked for Sunbeam and Walmart Corporations. She also was a Certified Nurse's Aide with CENA.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Charles (Kathy) O'Neal of Otsego, Minnesota; a daughter, Sherrie (Jeff) Royce of Kimball; and four grandchildren, Connor and Erin O'Neal and Jeffrey and Garrett Royce.

A memorial service will be held in May in First Christian Church, Anderson, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 311 Jefferson St, Anderson, Missouri 64831, or Regency on the Lake.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
