Nancy J. Houle
Port Huron - Nancy J. Houle passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born December 14, 1936 in Port Huron. She married Anthony Francis Houle on May 3, 1958. He sadly passed away from cancer on February 1, 1971, leaving Nancy with five children under the age of 12.
Nancy went back to school and became a registered nurse to provide for her family, and was an R.N. at Mercy Hospital for 24 years. She was well-loved by her fellow employees, the doctors she worked with, and the patients that she cared for, because she was empathetic, caring, compassionate, and devoted to giving the best care she could possibly give. Her faith in God never wavered and there is no doubt that she is now being rewarded for her faithfulness. She is finally reunited with her husband, Tony, having a long-awaited picnic under a shade tree while listening to Ernie Harwell broadcast a Tigers game on the radio and catching up on the last 50 years.
She is survived by her five children, Antoine "Tony" (Mary) Houle, Gary (Cindy) Houle, Debra "Debbie" (Don) Baker, Joseph "Joe" (Carolyn) Houle and Thomas "Tom" (Kris) Houle; thirteen grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Braeden and Delaney Houle, Amanda, Brittany and Cammie Houle, Shelby (Kyle) Larson, Courtney (Karter) Huber, Sarah Baker, Jordyn, Ryan and Daniel Houle and Seth and Tyler Houle; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Margaret Ruble, Fred Gillett and Bob Gillett; and her mother and father, Pearl and Fred Gillett.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Lakeshore Woods and Blue Water Hospice Home for the comfort, love and companionship they provided to Mom in her last months.
One of her passions was to garden. She was adept at tending to flowers, shrubs and plants but she was extraordinary at tending to the needs of her children and grandchildren. She was loving, caring and provided guidance when needed. Mom (Grandma) you will be sorely missed, but we are all proud of the way that you lived your life. It will be but the blink of an eye and we will all be together again.
The doors are locked, the stove is off, the Tigers are in the lead, and most importantly, your children and grandchildren are all well, so Mom (Grandma) please rest, enjoy your well-deserved time with Dad (Grandpa) and say a rosary for all of us.
Private funeral services will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.