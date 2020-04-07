|
|
Nancy J. Sherman
Port Huron Twp. - Nancy Jane Sherman, 75, of Port Huron Township, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a long illness.
She was born March 15, 1945 in Port Huron to the late William W. and Twila E. Budinger. She married Delmar Sherman on January 27, 1968 in Port Huron.
Nancy retired from the Port Huron Area School District where she was a cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her Wednesday night Bingo ladies.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Del; a daughter, Lori (Steve) Perez; a son, Darrin (Cathy) Sherman; five grandchildren, Courtney, Zachary, Chelsea, Chase and Baylee; two sisters, Linda (Robert) Wessel and Pam (Lanny) Brown; brother-in-law, Larry Blaszchuk; and sisters-in-law, Debra Budinger, Marge Marshall and Rose Sherman. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Blaszchuk, and her brother, William Budinger.
A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Foundation.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020