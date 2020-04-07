Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Sherman Obituary
Nancy J. Sherman

Port Huron Twp. - Nancy Jane Sherman, 75, of Port Huron Township, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a long illness.

She was born March 15, 1945 in Port Huron to the late William W. and Twila E. Budinger. She married Delmar Sherman on January 27, 1968 in Port Huron.

Nancy retired from the Port Huron Area School District where she was a cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her Wednesday night Bingo ladies.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Del; a daughter, Lori (Steve) Perez; a son, Darrin (Cathy) Sherman; five grandchildren, Courtney, Zachary, Chelsea, Chase and Baylee; two sisters, Linda (Robert) Wessel and Pam (Lanny) Brown; brother-in-law, Larry Blaszchuk; and sisters-in-law, Debra Budinger, Marge Marshall and Rose Sherman. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Blaszchuk, and her brother, William Budinger.

A memorial service is planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McLaren Foundation.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -