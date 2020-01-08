|
Nancy Jean DeLong
Marysville - Nancy Jean DeLong, 77, of Marysville, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born November 10, 1942 in Port Huron to the late Lloyd and Irene Rutkofske. She married Curtiss DeLong on June 17, 1961 in Marysville.
Nancy was a manager at Farmer Jacks for 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Curtiss; two sons, David (Colleen) DeLong and Dennis (Debbie) DeLong; daughter, Deborah (John) Walker; grandchildren, Zachary (Melissa) Walker, Chanel Walker and Sabrina (John) Daft; several great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou (Chuck) Houghter; brother, Lloyd Rutkofske; and brother-in-law, William Brown. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Irene and Irvene Osentoski; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd (Margaret) Rutkofske; and sister, Meredith Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3:30 pm. The Reverend Joseph R. Baunoch will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020