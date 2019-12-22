Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mowat-Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean Mowat-Warner


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jean Mowat-Warner Obituary
Nancy Jean Mowat-Warner

Kimball Township - 83, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

She was born in Utica, Michigan on July 13, 1936, daughter of the late John and Wilma (Barg) Church.

Nancy married Doug Mowat on April 21, 1956, in Lapeer Michigan. Doug passed away on January 3, 1993. She found love again and married Richard Warner in 1995.

Nancy loved cross-stitching, reading, and most importantly being with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband Richard of 24 years is her daughter Kim Mowat of Arvada Colorado; two grandchildren, Eric Cummings of Denver Colorado and Lindsay (Bobby) Jernegan of Berkeley California; and three great-grandchildren, Gemma, Rooney, and Marlough.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Douglas Andrew and Todd David.

The family honors the memory of Nancy and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville.

Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -