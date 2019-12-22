|
|
Nancy Jean Mowat-Warner
Kimball Township - 83, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born in Utica, Michigan on July 13, 1936, daughter of the late John and Wilma (Barg) Church.
Nancy married Doug Mowat on April 21, 1956, in Lapeer Michigan. Doug passed away on January 3, 1993. She found love again and married Richard Warner in 1995.
Nancy loved cross-stitching, reading, and most importantly being with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Richard of 24 years is her daughter Kim Mowat of Arvada Colorado; two grandchildren, Eric Cummings of Denver Colorado and Lindsay (Bobby) Jernegan of Berkeley California; and three great-grandchildren, Gemma, Rooney, and Marlough.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Douglas Andrew and Todd David.
The family honors the memory of Nancy and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville.
Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019