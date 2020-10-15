Nancy L. Cowper
Lakeport - Nancy Louise Cowper, 71, of Lakeport, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She was born January 15, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Stanley and Betty Gillis.
Nancy was a 1967 graduate of Port Huron Northern. She attended Port Huron Junior College and received her LPN. She worked at both Port Huron and Mercy Hospitals, for doctors Cleland and Gholz and at Cardiology Associates throughout her career. She loved Detroit Tigers baseball and enjoyed knitting, singing in the choir at Colonial Woods Missionary Church and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan (Matthew) Furtah; grandchildren, Elliott and Max; and her brother, Stanley (Cindy) Gillis Jr. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Hazel Hughes.
Visitation will be from noon - 3 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm. The Reverend William Wright will officiate. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com