Nancy L. Dandron
Kimball Township - Nancy Louise Dandron, 86, of Kimball Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born July 9, 1934 in Ubly to the late Ralph and Verla Daggett.
Nancy was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed crocheting and fishing.
She is survived by her children, Herbert Dandron, Deborra Falk and John (Jennifer) Dandron; many grandchildren and five great granddaughters; sisters-in-law, Francile Daggett and Virginia Marra; several nieces and nephews; and in addition to her caregiver daughter Deborra, two special caregivers, Nancy Visga and great-grandson, Randy Brown Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; two brothers, James and Kenneth Daggett; and grandson, Herbert Alexander Dandron III.
A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Port Huron Host Lions Club, 2270 Water Street, Port Huron.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com