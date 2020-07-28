1/1
Nancy L. Dandron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Dandron

Kimball Township - Nancy Louise Dandron, 86, of Kimball Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born July 9, 1934 in Ubly to the late Ralph and Verla Daggett.

Nancy was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed crocheting and fishing.

She is survived by her children, Herbert Dandron, Deborra Falk and John (Jennifer) Dandron; many grandchildren and five great granddaughters; sisters-in-law, Francile Daggett and Virginia Marra; several nieces and nephews; and in addition to her caregiver daughter Deborra, two special caregivers, Nancy Visga and great-grandson, Randy Brown Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; two brothers, James and Kenneth Daggett; and grandson, Herbert Alexander Dandron III.

A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Port Huron Host Lions Club, 2270 Water Street, Port Huron.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved