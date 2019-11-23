|
Nancy L. Hool
Marysville - Nancy L. Hool, 95, of Marysville, died Friday, November 22, 2019 in Romeo, Michigan.
She was born August 2, 1924 in Flint, Michigan, the second of three children of William and Doris Pattison. Nancy grew up in Port Huron as a tomboy who liked fishing with her father, horseback riding, ice skating, cross-country skiing and other outdoor activities, many of which she enjoyed well into her 80's. Nancy graduated from Port Huron High School in 1942 and was a volunteer with the U.S.O. for four years during World War II, where she was a proud participant in many activities supporting the U.S. troops. She worked for the Women's Benefit Association (now Women's Life Insurance Society) for several years before marrying Lee Hool on April 1, 1950 in Port Huron. Nancy worked for the W.B.A. for several more years before she left work to focus on raising a family and volunteering her time as a Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Leader, and room mother for all three of her children. She imbued all her children with a love of reading and learning. When her youngest child was 17, Nancy put her passion for reading to good use as a librarian at the Marysville Public Library. She worked at the Library for the next 28 years while continuing to play an active role in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She was renowned for her spectacular baked goods. Nancy had a life-long love of dogs, beginning with her childhood pet, a Boston Bulldog named Buster, and she had six beloved Boxer dogs over the remaining course of her life.
Nancy is survived by three children, Nancy (the late James) Little, John (Lorri) Hool, and Rebecca (Brian) Thomas; one stepson, Robin L. Hool (the late Jennifer); three grandchildren, Robert (Samantha) Taylor, Jessica (Nikolai) Morschakov, and Bryan Laine (fiancée Shelby Mader); four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Pete Vincent; and dear friends Grant and Dollie Partridge. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Doris Pattison; her husband Lee Hool; brother, Billy Pattison, who died as an infant; sister Mary (Pete) Vincent; brothers-in-law, Garfield (the late Maxine) Hool and Leonard (the late Mae Jean) Hool; and dear friends Howard and Carol Borgman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to coincide with inurnment of her ashes at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Clair County.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019