Nancy L. Hool
Marysville - Nancy L. Hool, 95, of Marysville, died Friday, November 22, 2019 in Romeo, Michigan.
She was born August 2, 1924 in Flint, Michigan.
Nancy is survived by three children, Nancy Little, John (Lorri) Hool, and Rebecca (Brian) Thomas; a step-son, Robin L. Hool; three grandchildren, Robert (Samantha) Taylor, Jessica (Nikolai) Morschakov, and Brian (fiancée Shelby Mader) Laine; four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Pete Vincent; and dear friends, Grant and Dollie Partridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Pattison; her husband, Lee Hool; infant brother, Billy Pattison; sister, Mary (Pete) Vincent; son-in-law, James Little; step-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hool; brothers and sisters-in-law, Garfield (Maxine) Hool and Leonard (Mae Jean) Hool; and dear friends, Howard and Carol Borgman.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Steven Kopp will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Clair County.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020