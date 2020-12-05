1/1
Nancy L. Ohrling
Nancy L. Ohrling

Port Huron -

Nancy L. Ohrling, 82, of Port Huron, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She was born May 6, 1938 in Muskegon to the late Louis and Catherine Tromp. She married Marvin G. Ohrling on June 14, 1958 in Muskegon.

Mrs. Ohrling was a licensed beautician for many years. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and will be remembered for the many beautiful cards she sent to parishioners. She was a great photographer and has several photographs hanging in local businesses and also had photographs published in the AAA travel magazine. She enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and golfing.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marvin; two children, Jeffery (Cindy) Ohrling and Kelly Remick; five grandchildren, Jeremy Ohrling, Jennifer Morneau and Daniel, Steven and Megan Remick; nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.




Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
