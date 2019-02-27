|
Nancy L. Osborn
Fort Gratiot - Nancy L. Osborn, age 66 of passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville.
She was born on April 3, 1952, in Port Huron, Michigan to the late George and Norma (Cornwell) Heath.
Nancy graduated from Port Huron High School in 1970. She married Larry A. Osborn on December 30, 1970, in Port Huron at the First United Methodist Church, they have been married for 48 Years.
She received an associate degree at St. Clair Community College. Nancy received her bachelor degree in 1995 from the University of Flint and then received her master's degree from Eastern Michigan in 1997. Nancy worked at WPHM radio where she was a DJ, hosted the morning news, and was the copywriter. Nancy taught at St. Clair Community College and the University of Michigan. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church, member of the choir, Director of Christian Education and creator of the Kids Discovery Network Program, board director of the Port Huron Civic Theater. She directed many plays over the years. Nancy loved to travel. She traveled every state east of the Mississippi. She loved to sing and spend time with family and her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Larry A. Osborn; her children, Carolyn (Marty) Kaidan and Steve (Lindsay) Osborn; grandchildren, Joe Kaidan, Tim Kaidan, Matt Kaidan, and Olivia Kaidan, Kelsey and Christopher Osborn; siblings, Karen (Larry) Sanders, Susan Heath, Tom (Jan) Heath and Dan (Pam) Heath; brother in law, Greg Osborn; sister-in-law, Ann(Marc) Poirier; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; her cat, Ollie. She was preceded in death by, her sister and brother-in-law, Janice (David) Ballard, sister-in-law, Janet Osborn.
The family honors the memory of Nancy and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home - North from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Reverend David Gladstone will officiate. Visitation beginning at the church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church Christian Education Fund or the Smile Train. For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019