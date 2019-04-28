Nancy L. York



Fort Gratiot - Nancy Lynne York, 70, of Fort Gratiot Township, died peacefully in her home Monday, April 22, 2019.



She was born March 15, 1949 in Port Huron to the late William and Esther York.



Nancy, known to many as "Nonnie," was a lifelong resident of Port Huron. She graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1967. She proudly graduated from Saint Clair County Community College in 1986 with her Associate's Degree in Nursing. Throughout her nursing career, she worked as an oncology nurse and as a hospice nurse. She began her career in oncology at Mercy Hospital where she was passionate about working with families during the death and dying process. She later went to work for Blue Water Hospice and retired from the Blue Water Hospice Home. In her free time she enjoyed reading, baking, crocheting, listening to "oldies" and spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rae "Patti" (Matthew) Pollack; grandchildren, Benjamin and Eliza Pollack; brother-in-law, Chester A. Smith II; nephew, Chester A. Smith III; niece, Emily (Jeff) Stark; great-niece, Kennedy Stark; and many close cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Rae Smith.



Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Marilyn Moncrief will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Hospice House or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for research.



To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019