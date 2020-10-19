Nancy Mae Albert
Clyde Township - Nancy Mae Albert, 68, of Clyde Township, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
She was born August 30, 1952 in Port Huron to the late Vernell and Harriet Neil.
Nancy enjoyed snowmobiling, driving her "Buick Roadmaster," affectionately known as the Black Bullet, and horseback riding. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, David; three sons, James, David and Michael Albert; grandchildren, Mary, Korryn, Dawson, Jozelynn, Gavin, Dylan and Ashlyn Albert; siblings, Vernell, John, Mary, Verna, Carol, Carolyn, Wes, Pat and Patty; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, followed by a time of sharing at 8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Quarter Horse Association. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
.
The family wishes to thank the ICU staff of McLaren Port Huron Hospital for their care