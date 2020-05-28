|
Nancy Marie Harmon (nee Spalding)
Marine City - Nancy Marie Harmon (nee Spalding), 83, of Marine City, MI went peacefully home to be with her Savior on May 15, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Detroit, MI, in 1937, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Phyllis Spalding. She graduated from Annunciation High School, Detroit in 1955. In Detroit, she met Jack whom she married in 1959. They enjoyed 61 years together and raised their family in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. Nancy is survived by her husband Jack, son John Harmon (Ish) of Greensboro, NC, daughter Christine Retel (Paul) of Chesapeake, VA, daughter Joan Rodriquez (Roger) of Winfield, IL, and son Jim Harmon (Lurann) of Downers Grove, IL. She is also survived by her sisters Judy McConnell of Marine City, MI, Carole Hutchison (Elmer) of Rock Hill, SC, and Pat Fend (Bill) of Sterling Heights, MI. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt to many. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard Spalding and Edward Spalding. The hymn "Blessed Assurance" was a favorite of hers and she was able to sing it with her friends from the Algonac Baptist Church who visited her during her last days. Her husband and family are grateful to the wonderful staff at the Blue Water Hospice who provided exceptional care, to their friends who visited from the Algonac Baptist Church and the Washington Life Center. A memorial service will be held later this summer.
Published in The Times Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020