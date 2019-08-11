|
|
Nannette Marzka
78 - 78, of Fort Gratiot, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron. Nannette was born December 10, 1940 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Edmund and Fanny (Disolvo) Manceau and step-father Edwin Schiavon. Her marriage of 58 years to Kenneth Marzka was August 2, 1957, in Roseville. Nan was a bus driver for Capac Public Schools for several years. Her love of Antiques inspired her to build her own antique shop, "The Town Crier". She was a long time member and past president of the Capac Historical Society, which she was very passionate about. She had so many talents including cooking, baking pies, decorating her home and was very crafty; she enjoyed her Tuesday art class with her friends making greeting cards and altered book art. Nan loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are three children and their spouses, Kenneth (Shelley) Marzka of Lake Port, Kurtis (Debra) Marzka of Houghton Lake, and Kathryn (William) Johns of Blissfield; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Marzka, Andrew (Kelly) Marzka, Tiffany (Troy) Rice, Ryan (Courtney) Johns, Joshua (Jamie) Johns, and Brian Marzka; nine great-grandchildren and one on-the-way, Everett, Weston, Mila, Laina, Kellen, Trevin, Abel, Leda, Rory; siblings, Raymond (Dawn) Manceau and Cindy (Richard) Harbison; special friend of many years, Dawna Schmalzel; loving companion, her dog who she lovingly referred to as "her boy Harley"; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceding her in death is husband Kenneth; son, Michael and first grandson, Kenny. The family honors the memory of Nannette and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, August 12, 2019, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be Tuesday, August 13, in Pine Hill Cemetery, Mussey Twp. Memorials are suggested to Capac Historical Society or Humane Society of St. Clair County. For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019