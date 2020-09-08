Neal S. Maxfield
Port Huron - Neal Spencer Maxfield, 85, of Port Huron, formerly of Croswell, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1935 in Jeddo to the late Cecil and Melita Maxfield. He married Jacquelyn Spencer on October 21, 1961 in Port Huron.
Neal served in the United States Army. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Croswell where he sang in the choir and for special events. He was a school bus driver for Cros-Lex Schools for 32 years and owned Neal's Floral Shop. He was a former member of Croswell Lions Club and Croswell Rotary Club.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacquelyn; three sons, Mark (Annie), Steve (Amy) and Daniel (Sylvia)
Maxfield; eight grandchildren, Spencer Maxfield, Courtney Maxfield, Bailey Maxfield, Zachary (Jhemilyn) Maxfield, Tyler (Hannah) Maxfield, Stephanie Maxfield, Brooke (Andrew) Gordon and Morgan Maxfield; great grandchild, Zelyn Maxfield; brother, Vaughn Maxfield; two sisters, Zelpha Odoerfer and Anna Lee (Dennis) Swartz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas Neal Maxfield.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Community Baptist Church, Croswell with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend Richard Eckelbarger will officiate.
Burial will be in Croswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Neal's grandchildren. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church, Croswell.