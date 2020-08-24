Neil E. Gilmore
East China - Neil Elton Gilmore of Port Huron, St. Clair, and Fort Myers, age 84, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in St. Clair.
Neil was born May 27th, 1936, to the late Charles D. and Loretta G. (Howe) Gilmore at his grandparents' home in Port Huron.
Neil married Karan O. Kerbyson on August 31, 1956, the wedding anniversary of both parents. They were childhood neighbors and spent kindergarten through graduating at Port Huron Junior College (now SC4) in 1956 together. Karan worked and saw Neil through University of Michigan, Dearborn Campus, in 1963 with a BBA.
Neil was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Port Huron; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, St. Clair; and Iona Hope Church, Fort Myers, Florida. Service groups included St. Clair Rotary and Port Huron Breakfast Optimist Club. He served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserve and helped draft the original Charter Revision Committee in Port Huron. He worked as Treasurer of Sheldon Industries, Budget Analyst of Mueller Brass Co., Director of Urban Renewal for the City of Port Huron, Stock Broker at Manly Bennett, Business Manager for East China School District (later serving as President of the East China School Board), and Comptroller for Unitron Industries of Port Huron. He coached Little League and was a Cub Scout Master.
More recently he enjoyed retirement with homes in Fort Myers, Florida and East China, Michigan. He will be remembered for his wonderful wit, his ready laugh, loving his precious family and will be forever missed by his wife, family and friends.
Neil is survived by his loving wife Karan of 64 years; children, Brian Gilmore, Brent (Sheila) Gilmore and Heather (Ron) Watson; five grandchildren, Brandon Gilmore, Clare Gilmore, Kaitlyn Bieth, Abigail Bieth, and Brendan Watson; brother-in-law, Thomas Cairns; sister in law, Carol J. Smith; brother and sister in law, Edmund Wade and Margaret Kerbyson; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Cairns.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. David Vickers will officiate. Interment and graveside services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Lydia Speller will officiate.
Memorials for Neil may be made to St. Paul's Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Alzheimer's Disease Organization or Parkinson's Disease Organization.
