Neil "Skip" Wyllie



Port Huron - Neil "Skip" Wyllie, 84, of Port Huron, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at McClaren Hospital - Port Huron.



He was born on November 16, 1934 in Port Huron, to the late Neil and Helen Wyllie. Shortly after Neil was born, the Wyllie family moved to Pennsylvania, returning to Port Huron in 1944, where they made their home on Huron Avenue.



Neil graduated from St. Stephen High School in 1952, and Port Huron Junior College in 1954. He was in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, where he was stationed in Germany.



Upon returning to Port Huron, he worked for Sun Oil Company and the Blue Water Center for Independent Living. Throughout his life, Neil enjoyed many travel adventures, from zip-lining in Costa Rica to riding a camel in Morocco.



He is survived by his brother, Dick; several nieces and nephews; cousins; sisters-in-law, Linda Wyllie and Jeannie Wyllie; friend and caretaker, Matt Jaekel; and neighborhood friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings James, Joyce (Ted) Ingles, Robert, and Michael, sisters-in-law Marilyn Wyllie and Sally Wyllie; and special friend Robert DeVary.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held at 6 p.m.



Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Trinity Parish - St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo, K.H.S. will officiate.



Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Parish or the Blue Water Center for Independent Living.



Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019