Nelson Bartley
Fort Gratiot - Nelson Bartley, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with his wife by his side.
He was born to the late, Edward and Florence (Eagle) Bartley on June 2, 1930, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Nelson is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; brothers and sister.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019