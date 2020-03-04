Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikki Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikki Carse Currie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nikki Carse Currie Obituary
Nikki Carse Currie

Port Huron - Nikki Carse Currie, 70, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 2, 2020.

She was born April 9, 1949 in Harbor Beach to the late Walter and Genevieve Currie.

Nikki was a Program Assistant at The Harbor prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Port Huron High School Class of 1967. She enjoyed gardening, animals, and spending time by the water and in Beards Hills. She was a collector of antiques, art glass and pottery.

Nikki is survived by four siblings, Sally Currie, Dean (Judy) Currie, Rick Currie and Jeanne (Jack) Telfer; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Nathan and Fran Renner.

Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a brief service. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Thompson of Sturges Memorial Congregational Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Harbor or SNAP. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nikki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now