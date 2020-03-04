|
Nikki Carse Currie
Port Huron - Nikki Carse Currie, 70, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born April 9, 1949 in Harbor Beach to the late Walter and Genevieve Currie.
Nikki was a Program Assistant at The Harbor prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Port Huron High School Class of 1967. She enjoyed gardening, animals, and spending time by the water and in Beards Hills. She was a collector of antiques, art glass and pottery.
Nikki is survived by four siblings, Sally Currie, Dean (Judy) Currie, Rick Currie and Jeanne (Jack) Telfer; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Nathan and Fran Renner.
Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a brief service. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Thompson of Sturges Memorial Congregational Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Harbor or SNAP. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020