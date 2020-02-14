Services
Noel A. Mickle


1942 - 2020
Noel A. Mickle Obituary
Noel A. Mickle

Smiths Creek - Mr. Noel A. Mickle, age 77, of Smiths Creek, passed away on February 12, 2020.

He was born on June 7, 1942, in Detroit, to the late Jack and Beatrice Mickle.

Noel married Norma Lindsay. He took care of his true love who suffered from Parkinson's until she went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2013.

He is survived by his caregiver, Kimberly S. Hoxsey of Marysville and several cousins.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
