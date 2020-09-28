Noel Francis VanSlambrouck
East China Twp. - Noel Francis VanSlambrouck, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his rosary in his hand, on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Dearborn Michigan on April 15, 1933 to the late Ruthven and Isabell Noel-VanSlambrouck. Noel graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1952 and shortly following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1955. Following Noel's service to his country he returned to his boyhood home in Marine City Michigan and began working for Mark Aluminum, where he eventually became a key employee and worked until his retirement.
Noel married Sally A. Zweng on September 8, 1962 at Holy Cross Church, and together they raised six children. Noel was a life time parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and his faith ran deep within him and served as a guiding principal for him throughout his life. Noel was a firm believer in community service which was evident by the numerous clubs and organizations that he was a member of and actively participated in during his life. Noel was a retired member of the Marine City Volunteer Fire Department, Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club, and Knights of Columbus, to only name a few. In addition to community service, Noel enjoyed, woodworking and woodcarving, hunting and fishing and all things outdoors, but by far his greatest attributes were his easygoing and kind nature, his ability to easily make friends and his tremendous desire to serve and do things for others. One of Noel's greatest joys was spending time with his friends and family and helping them in any way that he could.
Noel was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved his family immensely. He is survived by his five children: Mary (Rich) Buslepp, Nancy (Scott) Westerhof, Joseph (Michelle) VanSlambrouck, Thomas (Cindy) VanSlambrouck, and Jean VanSlambrouck, ten grandchildren: Becky, Hailey, Mackenzie and Matt Buslepp, Ryan and Katie Westerhof, Paige and Grant VanSlambrouck, and Joshua and Abigail VanSlambrouck, five siblings: Alice Guibet, Edward VanSlambrouck, Dennis (Carolyn) VanSlambrouck, Gerald VanSlambrouck, Mark (Sue) VanSlambrouck, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Noel was preceded in death by his wife, Sally VanSlambrouck, daughter, Angela VanSlambrouck, and sister, Helen Smith.
Funeral mass will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 at 12 PM at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting hours are Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Thursday 11:30 to 12:00 p.m. at church prior to mass. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.