1/1
Noel Francis VanSlambrouck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noel Francis VanSlambrouck

East China Twp. - Noel Francis VanSlambrouck, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his rosary in his hand, on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Dearborn Michigan on April 15, 1933 to the late Ruthven and Isabell Noel-VanSlambrouck. Noel graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1952 and shortly following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1955. Following Noel's service to his country he returned to his boyhood home in Marine City Michigan and began working for Mark Aluminum, where he eventually became a key employee and worked until his retirement.

Noel married Sally A. Zweng on September 8, 1962 at Holy Cross Church, and together they raised six children. Noel was a life time parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and his faith ran deep within him and served as a guiding principal for him throughout his life. Noel was a firm believer in community service which was evident by the numerous clubs and organizations that he was a member of and actively participated in during his life. Noel was a retired member of the Marine City Volunteer Fire Department, Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club, and Knights of Columbus, to only name a few. In addition to community service, Noel enjoyed, woodworking and woodcarving, hunting and fishing and all things outdoors, but by far his greatest attributes were his easygoing and kind nature, his ability to easily make friends and his tremendous desire to serve and do things for others. One of Noel's greatest joys was spending time with his friends and family and helping them in any way that he could.

Noel was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved his family immensely. He is survived by his five children: Mary (Rich) Buslepp, Nancy (Scott) Westerhof, Joseph (Michelle) VanSlambrouck, Thomas (Cindy) VanSlambrouck, and Jean VanSlambrouck, ten grandchildren: Becky, Hailey, Mackenzie and Matt Buslepp, Ryan and Katie Westerhof, Paige and Grant VanSlambrouck, and Joshua and Abigail VanSlambrouck, five siblings: Alice Guibet, Edward VanSlambrouck, Dennis (Carolyn) VanSlambrouck, Gerald VanSlambrouck, Mark (Sue) VanSlambrouck, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Noel was preceded in death by his wife, Sally VanSlambrouck, daughter, Angela VanSlambrouck, and sister, Helen Smith.

Funeral mass will be held Thursday October 1, 2020 at 12 PM at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting hours are Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Thursday 11:30 to 12:00 p.m. at church prior to mass. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved