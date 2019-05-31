Nona L. Schultz



Port Huron -



Nona Lavonne Schultz, 82, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



She was born January 21, 1937 in Gosnell, Arkansas to the late Silas and Ola Shaw. Her family moved to Detroit when she was young.



Mrs. Schultz worked in sales her entire life including many years at Glendale Foods. She enjoyed sketching and painting. Nona was a people person who enjoyed talking and interacting with everyone she met. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.



Nona is survived by four children, Edward (Lisa) Schultz, Steve (Katie) Schultz, Karen (Walter) Gerspach and David (Debbie) Schultz; 17 grandchildren, Ed (Nicole) Schultz, Justin (Jacquie) Schultz, Brien Schultz (Lyric Sluiter), Heather (Andy) Butts, Felicia Beemer, Silas (Faith) Schultz, Elaine Schultz, Madeline Schultz, Stephanie Schultz, Danelle (Jesse) Bowers, Natalie (Kartheek) Nagappala, Jesse (Abbie) Gerspach, David Schultz, Stacey Schultz, Brandon Schultz, Alyssa Schultz and Jacob Schultz; many great grandchildren; a brother, E.G. (Kathy) Shaw; a sister-in-law, Connie Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Booth Shaw; and an infant sister.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Joe Doenges will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to Marwood Nursing and Rehab for Art Therapy. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on May 31, 2019