Nora Dimick
Kimball - Nora Dimick, 95, of Kimball, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.
She was born October 21, 1925 in Croswell to the late William and Martha Anderson. She married Robert Dimick on December 2, 1972 in Port Huron.
Nora worked for Yankee Department Store for many years. She volunteered at Port Huron Hospital and was a member of Colonial Woods Missionary Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert; two children, Alex (Lesia) Huston and Douglas (Joan) Huston; step-son, Greg (Stacey) Dimick; five grandchildren; Herb (Sara) Huston, Scott (Irene) Huston, Marialana (Dan) Beckett, Clayton Huston and Isabella Huston; two great grandchildren, Max Huston and MacKenzie Beckett; sisters, Orthella Swallow and Laura Gravish; brother, Bill Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Huston.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Brian Ake of Colonial Woods Missionary Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Pallbearers will be Doug, Alex, Clayton and Herb Huston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com