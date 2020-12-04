1/1
Nora Dimick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Dimick

Kimball - Nora Dimick, 95, of Kimball, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was born October 21, 1925 in Croswell to the late William and Martha Anderson. She married Robert Dimick on December 2, 1972 in Port Huron.

Nora worked for Yankee Department Store for many years. She volunteered at Port Huron Hospital and was a member of Colonial Woods Missionary Church.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert; two children, Alex (Lesia) Huston and Douglas (Joan) Huston; step-son, Greg (Stacey) Dimick; five grandchildren; Herb (Sara) Huston, Scott (Irene) Huston, Marialana (Dan) Beckett, Clayton Huston and Isabella Huston; two great grandchildren, Max Huston and MacKenzie Beckett; sisters, Orthella Swallow and Laura Gravish; brother, Bill Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Huston.

Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Brian Ake of Colonial Woods Missionary Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Pallbearers will be Doug, Alex, Clayton and Herb Huston.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved